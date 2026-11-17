Delhi Police seeks permanent Ramlila Maidan post to improve security
Delhi Police wants to set up a permanent police post at Ramlila Maidan, now one of Delhi's three official protest venues after Jantar Mantar was delisted.
The idea is to boost security and help police respond faster during big gatherings.
As one official put it, having a dedicated post will make managing events much smoother.
Police push small-group protest zone
Police are also pushing for a special area where smaller groups can protest without paying steep fees; right now, using the ground can cost over ₹100,000 per day.
They've proposed guidelines too: protests could host up to 50,000 people and run between 10am and 5pm.
This all aims to make protesting more accessible while keeping things organized.