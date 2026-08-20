Delhi Police seize fake stolen anti cancer medicines worth ₹9cr
India
Delhi Police just uncovered a huge scam involving fake and stolen anti-cancer medicines worth around ₹9 crore.
17 people were arrested after raids in Delhi and Navi Mumbai.
Police found hundreds of vials, thousands of medicine units, ₹50 lakh in cash, and tools for repackaging the drugs.
Pharmacists and middlemen rerouted cancer medicines
Turns out, the group included hospital staff, pharmacists, and middlemen who rerouted cancer medications meant for real patients.
They even erased batch numbers from cartons using chemicals to cover their tracks.
Now police are digging through seized documents and devices to find out where the suspected counterfeit drugs and diverted anti-cancer medicines came from, and how deep this network goes.