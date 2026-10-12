Delhi Police serve tea and samosas to CEC resignation protesters

Delhi Police have caught attention for their unusual approach during protests demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation.

Instead of just detaining protesters at Bawana Stadium, officers served them tea and samosas, and Delhi Police shared a video.

They also arranged drop-off facilities for women demonstrators and their companions at Rithala Metro Station and DTC bus rides for male protesters, under the watch of ACP Gaurav, who led the efforts at Bawana Stadium and oversaw arrangements to provide refreshments to the detained protesters.