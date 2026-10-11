Delhi Police share video of Abhijeet Dipke refusing return home
India
Delhi Police shared a video of Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, calmly refusing to return home after hearing about his grandmother's passing.
Officers offered to help with flights and phone calls, even suggesting he talk to his parents, but Dipke politely declined.
The police emphasized they handled the situation with care and sensitivity.
Dipke arrested over alleged voter payments
Dipke was arrested on October 8, 2026 for allegedly handing out money to voters in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, which is against election rules.
The case is being investigated under anti-corruption laws, and the police also released footage showing him being taken into custody.