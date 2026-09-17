Delhi Police solve Geeta Colony overpass ₹1.5cr cash robbery
India
Delhi Police have solved a big cash robbery that happened near Geeta Colony overpass on September 7.
Three men on bikes stopped an auto carrying ₹1.5 crore, threatened the passengers at gunpoint, and sped off with the money.
After some serious detective work, police say they've made real progress in the case.
CCTV traces 5, nearly ₹1cr recovered
By carefully checking CCTV footage from the area, police tracked down five people believed to be involved and managed to recover nearly ₹1 crore so far.
They're still looking for more of the stolen cash and trying to figure out where it came from and where it was headed, as well as whether anyone else was part of this plan.
The investigation is ongoing.