Delhi Police solve UPSC aspirant's murder using gait analysis
Delhi Police have solved the murder of 32-year-old UPSC aspirant Ram Kesh Meena, whose charred body was found in his Gandhi Vihar flat after a gas cylinder blast in October 2025.
Investigators discovered that Meena's live-in partner Amrita Chauhan, her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap, and Sandeep Kumar planned and carried out the killing.
How police cracked the case
Chauhan, worried Meena might leak her private videos stored on his hard disk, teamed up with Kashyap and Kumar.
The two men entered Meena's flat at night, strangled him, set his body on fire using ghee, oil, wine, and a gas cylinder, then stole electronics before fleeing.
For the first time as key evidence in court, Delhi Police used gait analysis—matching suspects' walking patterns from CCTV footage to recreated videos—to identify them.
All three were arrested within weeks; police recovered stolen items and filed an 813-page chargesheet after questioning dozens of witnesses.