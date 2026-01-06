Delhi Police solve UPSC aspirant's murder using gait analysis

How police cracked the case

Chauhan, worried Meena might leak her private videos stored on his hard disk, teamed up with Kashyap and Kumar.

The two men entered Meena's flat at night, strangled him, set his body on fire using ghee, oil, wine, and a gas cylinder, then stole electronics before fleeing.

For the first time as key evidence in court, Delhi Police used gait analysis—matching suspects' walking patterns from CCTV footage to recreated videos—to identify them.

All three were arrested within weeks; police recovered stolen items and filed an 813-page chargesheet after questioning dozens of witnesses.