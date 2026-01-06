PM Modi launches ₹2Lcr projects in Andhra, Odisha

Why should you care?

This hub is designed to power India's green future, aiming to boost renewable energy and help achieve renewable energy targets by 2030 and net-zero by 2070.

Alongside this, new rail and industrial projects are expected to create thousands of jobs and strengthen local economies.

In Odisha, Modi also kicked off the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations and launched a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora—connecting roots while looking ahead.