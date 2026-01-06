Next Article
India's 1st hydrogen-powered train is almost here
India
India's first hydrogen-powered train is set to roll out soon on the Jind-Sonepat route, with Prime Minister Modi likely doing the honors this month.
Backed by a ₹120 crore hydrogen plant at Jind junction, this launch marks a big step for Indian Railways toward cleaner, modern travel.
How it works and why it matters
The train runs on hybrid tech—meaning it only gives off steam and water instead of pollution.
It's got two powerful engines, eight coaches, and can hit speeds up to 140km/h across a 90-km stretch.
There's also a massive hydrogen storage setup and rainwater harvesting at the station, showing Indian Railways's push for greener solutions under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.