Man killed in Greater Noida over parking dispute
A parking argument in Greater Noida turned tragic when 30-year-old Harkesh was attacked after asking a group to move their car blocking the road.
The men, reportedly drunk, assaulted Harkesh and his friend Mohit with sticks before running off.
Police response and ongoing investigation
Bystanders quickly called for help, but Harkesh sadly didn't survive his injuries; Mohit is still recovering in the hospital.
Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint—two suspects are already in custody, and efforts to catch others are ongoing.
It's another stark reminder of how small disputes can spiral out of control, especially when alcohol is involved.