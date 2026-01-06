Delhi-NCR schools closed as cold wave, fog hit hard

Cold snap spreads beyond NCR

It's not just Delhi feeling the freeze—Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of West Bengal are all under similar cold wave alerts.

In many areas of Uttar Pradesh, classes up to 8th grade are canceled too.

Delhi Airport authorities have warned that travel could be delayed because of the heavy fog.

Bundle up—the chill is expected to stick around for a few more days!