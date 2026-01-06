Next Article
Delhi-NCR schools closed as cold wave, fog hit hard
India
Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have shut schools thanks to a chilly cold wave and thick fog rolling in.
The IMD says Delhi will have shallow fog with temperatures dipping as low as 6°C.
Noida starts the day misty, while Gurugram stays mostly clear—but it's still pretty cold out there.
Cold snap spreads beyond NCR
It's not just Delhi feeling the freeze—Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of West Bengal are all under similar cold wave alerts.
In many areas of Uttar Pradesh, classes up to 8th grade are canceled too.
Delhi Airport authorities have warned that travel could be delayed because of the heavy fog.
Bundle up—the chill is expected to stick around for a few more days!