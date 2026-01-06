Petrol, diesel prices hold steady across India on January 6
Fuel prices didn't budge on January 6, 2026—petrol and diesel rates stayed stable in most cities nationwide, with only minor fluctuations in a few locations such as Chennai.
Oil companies update these prices daily at 6am factoring in global oil trends, the rupee's value, and local taxes.
This calm has mostly held since May 2022's tax cuts, with only a tiny blip in Chennai (₹0.23 rise) just a day earlier.
What are the prices in big cities?
Here's a quick look:
New Delhi had petrol at ₹94.72/L and diesel at ₹87.62/L.
In Mumbai, petrol ranged from ₹103.54 to ₹104.21/L; diesel was between ₹90.03-₹92.15/L.
Kolkata saw petrol between ₹103.94-₹105.41/L and diesel at ₹90.76/L; Chennai's petrol was around ₹100.75-₹100.90/L with diesel at ₹92.34/L.
Bengaluru's fuel hovered near ₹103 for petrol and ₹89 for diesel, while Hyderabad topped the chart with petrol around ₹107.50/L and diesel at ₹95.70/L.
Want to check your city's fuel price?
It's super easy—just send an SMS!
For Indian Oil (IOCL), text your city code plus "RSP" to 9224992249; for Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), send "RSP" to 9223112222; for Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), message "HP Price" to 9222201122.
Remember: these rates include all taxes, which can be as high as 30% depending on where you live!