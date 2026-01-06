Petrol, diesel prices hold steady across India on January 6

What are the prices in big cities?

Here's a quick look:

New Delhi had petrol at ₹94.72/L and diesel at ₹87.62/L.

In Mumbai, petrol ranged from ₹103.54 to ₹104.21/L; diesel was between ₹90.03-₹92.15/L.

Kolkata saw petrol between ₹103.94-₹105.41/L and diesel at ₹90.76/L; Chennai's petrol was around ₹100.75-₹100.90/L with diesel at ₹92.34/L.

Bengaluru's fuel hovered near ₹103 for petrol and ₹89 for diesel, while Hyderabad topped the chart with petrol around ₹107.50/L and diesel at ₹95.70/L.