Punjab Police stop assassination attempt on Italy-based NRI
Punjab Police foiled a planned murder and robbery targeting Ranjit Singh, an Italy-based NRI who is a manager/member of the management committee of Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib.
On January 4, officers caught five armed suspects near Singh's home in Rolumajra village after a shootout.
Singh had spoken out against extremist activities at the gurdwara, which made him a target of a conspiracy organized from abroad, with links traced to Greece and Dubai.
What happened next?
Police recovered several guns and ammunition from the suspects after the encounter.
According to SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, there are confirmed pro-Khalistan connections, and charges under attempted murder and anti-terror laws have been filed.
After the incident, Singh returned to Italy for safety while police continue tracking down international links and others involved in the plot.
Investigations are ongoing as police continue to question the arrested suspects.