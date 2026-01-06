Gulmarg shivers at -8.8°C, sets season's coldest night
Gulmarg just hit its coldest night this season at a frosty -8.8°C.
Despite the freezing temps and back-to-back snowfall in the last 10 days, tourists are still flocking in—even though there's barely any snow in the plains.
The snow has made roads icy and stranded some vehicles, but local teams have been quick to clear up traffic between Tangmarg and Gulmarg.
Cold wave chills rest of Kashmir; more drops expected
It's not just Gulmarg feeling the freeze—Srinagar dipped to -3.6°C, while Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kokernag, and Kupwara also saw subzero lows.
Even Jammu was colder than usual at 14.2°C during the day.
The weather department says things might get even chillier this week with minimums dropping another 2-3°C until January 10.
Plus, dry spells are causing forest fires and lowering river levels across the region.