Gulmarg shivers at -8.8°C, sets season's coldest night

Cold wave chills rest of Kashmir; more drops expected

It's not just Gulmarg feeling the freeze—Srinagar dipped to -3.6°C, while Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kokernag, and Kupwara also saw subzero lows.

Even Jammu was colder than usual at 14.2°C during the day.

The weather department says things might get even chillier this week with minimums dropping another 2-3°C until January 10.

Plus, dry spells are causing forest fires and lowering river levels across the region.