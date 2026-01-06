Next Article
PIB busts viral deepfake video of Finance Minister pushing scam
India
A fake video showing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das promoting a get-rich-quick scheme is making rounds on social media.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in, shared the real unedited footage, and confirmed it was an AI-generated deepfake designed to trick people with promises of massive returns for a tiny investment.
Real people are losing big money to these scams
Sadly, these scams aren't just online pranks—a Bengaluru woman lost over ₹33 lakh after being lured by a similar fake trading platform.
Scammers are even using faces like PM Modi and Sudha Murty to make their frauds look legit.
PIB is urging everyone: always double-check investment offers through official sources so you don't fall for digital tricks or lose your savings.