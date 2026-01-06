Lucknow police stations now under 24/7 CCTV surveillance
Lucknow just put CCTV cameras in all 54 police stations and over 200 outposts, meaning nearly 8,000 cops are now monitored around the clock.
This step, as of January 6, follows Supreme Court orders to tackle issues like custodial violence and bribery.
What's actually changing?
Cameras cover key spots—entrances, exits, lock-up corridors, main offices, and even pink safety booths.
Senior officers can check live or recorded footage anytime for quick action if something goes wrong.
Why does it matter?
These cameras aren't just about catching bad behavior—they also protect honest officers from false accusations.
As one senior officer put it: "Cameras protect both sides, the public and the police."
The footage is stored securely with oversight mechanisms in line with Supreme Court guidelines.
For a city as big as Lucknow, this move aims to boost transparency and help people trust the police a little more.