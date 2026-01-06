India's getting a wave of European leaders—here's why it matters

What's happening during these visits?

Chancellor Merz kicks things off with his first-ever Asia trip on January 11, 2026, meeting PM Modi in Ahmedabad on January 12, 2026 to talk trade and tech.

He'll also visit Bengaluru, where Germany has made significant investments in sectors such as technology, automobiles, engineering, and green energy.

Later in January 2026, von der Leyen and Antonio Costa will join India's Republic Day celebrations as talks around the FTA heat up.

And in February 2026, Macron arrives for the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation and an AI summit—highlighting how much Europe sees India as a key partner right now.