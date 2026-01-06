Rainy week ahead for Tamil Nadu: Showers start January 7

What's behind all this rain?

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring especially heavy showers to places like Ramanathapuram and Mayiladuthurai on January 9, followed by Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Villupuram on January 10.

The monsoon stuck around until late January last year (2025) too—and just so you know, Tamil Nadu saw a whopping 12% more rainfall than usual last year (2025).

Early mornings might also feel misty or a bit cooler across both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.