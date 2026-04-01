Delhi Police stop Agarwal and Yadav for alleged judge impersonation
India
Delhi Police recently stopped two men, Surya Agarwal and Nikhil Yadav from Jhansi, after one allegedly pretended to be a judicial officer.
The pair were pulled over when their SUV, with no license plate and a "Judge, Government of Uttar Pradesh" sticker, caught the police's attention.
Police seize pistol and forged documents
A quick search turned up a pistol and live cartridges, and fake documents, including a bogus judge ID and a forged permission letter claiming authorization to carry the weapon into Delhi.
Although Agarwal had a gun license from Uttar Pradesh, it wasn't valid in Delhi.
Police have seized everything and are now digging into where the fake paperwork came from.