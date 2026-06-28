Delhi Police sub-inspector Himanshu taken off duty after slapping video India Jun 28, 2026

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Himanshu, has been taken off field duty after a video of him slapping a woman at a hotel in Adarsh Nagar went viral.

The incident happened on June 25, 2026, during an argument between two groups of women over a money issue.

Once the footage spread online on June 27, senior officers quickly launched an official inquiry.