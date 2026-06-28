Delhi Police sub-inspector Himanshu taken off duty after slapping video
India
A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Himanshu, has been taken off field duty after a video of him slapping a woman at a hotel in Adarsh Nagar went viral.
The incident happened on June 25, 2026, during an argument between two groups of women over a money issue.
Once the footage spread online on June 27, senior officers quickly launched an official inquiry.
Sub-inspector Himanshu reassigned amid vigilance probe
The fight reportedly started over finances, leaving one woman from West Bengal injured and accusing another group of assault.
CCTV caught the sub-inspector, Himanshu, slapping one of the women while taking statements.
He's now been reassigned to police lines while the district vigilance branch investigates what really happened.