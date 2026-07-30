Delhi Police tighten Jantar Mantar security ahead of CJP protest
Delhi Police has ramped up security at Jantar Mantar following a fresh protest threat from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Barricades are now welded shut, and extra police, including the Rapid Action Force, are on site.
If you remember, CJP's last sit-in here lasted 36 days as they pushed for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
CJP demands FIRs dropped, plans SAAKSHI
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claims the center went back on a July 25 agreement by filing cases against protesters, especially in BJP-ruled states.
He's demanding all FIRs be dropped and detained folks released.
To support those facing charges, CJP is setting up a legal aid cell and an evidence-sharing platform called SAAKSHI.
Plus, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has promised ₹1 crore to help with legal costs.