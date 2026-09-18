Delhi Police tighten safety checks on 56 North Campus PGs
India
After a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan claimed seven lives, Delhi Police are tightening safety checks on at least 56 paying guest (PG) accommodations near Delhi University's North Campus.
PG owners in areas like Kamla Nagar and Malka Ganj have been asked to submit extensive safety and operational documents.
MCD has flagged 52 unsafe PGs
Police want proof of ownership, approved building plans, and clearances from the MCD, DDA, and fire service, plus fire and structural safety certificates.
If these aren't provided, civic agencies could seal the buildings.
The MCD has already flagged 52 unsafe PGs.