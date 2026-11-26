Expect to see armed guards posted at entrances around the clock. Visitors now have to use smaller gates, while bigger ones are just for police vehicles.

Investigating officers will only meet people in common and designated areas, and there's a new emergency alert system for quick action if needed.

Plus, CCTV cameras will be watching the main gates and inside police stations to help spot anything suspicious.

These changes cover all 194 district stations, including 15 cyber police stations. Apart from these, the national capital also has seven railway police stations, 16 metro police stations and two airport police stations.