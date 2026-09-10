Delhi Police to deploy 15,000 personnel for BRICS Summit security
India
Delhi is gearing up for the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, and the city's police are taking no chances.
Special Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Agrawal shared that around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces will be on duty to protect visiting dignitaries.
The plan aims to keep things safe but also avoid making life difficult for locals.
Delhi Police tightens access controls
Expect tighter access controls, more surveillance, and a visible police presence at airports, hotels, and summit venues.
Police have mapped out all routes for visiting delegations and are working with other agencies to stay ahead of any risks.
Traffic restrictions start September 10 and continue until around September 14, so heads up if you're moving around the city during those days!