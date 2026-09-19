Delhi Police to seek adult trial in Swaroop gang-rape murder

To confirm the suspects' ages, investigators are considering a bone ossification test to determine their exact age alongside checking their school records.

The victim was identified by her tattoo, even though her body had decomposed.

The arrested man claimed that he and his friends panicked and became angry after the girl allegedly threatened to file a rape case against them.

A confession from one suspect and scanning over 50 CCTV cameras helped police make arrests, and they are still looking into whether this was planned since two suspects had weapons on them.