Delhi Police tracking 500 potential protesters before Jantar Mantar protest
With another big protest set for October 10 at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police is stepping up its social media game.
After getting some flak online during July's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration, they're now trying to shape the story themselves, tracking 500 possible protesters and watching 200 WhatsApp and Telegram channels to keep tabs on what's brewing.
Delhi Police monitor 100 'independent journalists'
Police are also monitoring at least 100 individuals who describe themselves as "independent journalists" and around 20 channels associated with them, hoping to avoid past public relations pitfalls.
They're teaming up with Meta and X to fix earlier issues where their side of the story got buried.
By sharing videos from previous protests, they want people to see a fuller picture, not just the viral clips.
It's a more proactive strategy, aiming for fewer surprises online when things kick off this time around.