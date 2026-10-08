Delhi Police tracking 500 potential protesters before Jantar Mantar protest

Police are also monitoring at least 100 individuals who describe themselves as "independent journalists" and around 20 channels associated with them, hoping to avoid past public relations pitfalls.

They're teaming up with Meta and X to fix earlier issues where their side of the story got buried.

By sharing videos from previous protests, they want people to see a fuller picture, not just the viral clips.

It's a more proactive strategy, aiming for fewer surprises online when things kick off this time around.