Delhi Police transfers alleged sexual harassment probe to Crime Branch
India
Delhi Police have handed over the investigation into alleged sexual harassment of three women journalists (by police officers during a protest near Jantar Mantar) to the Crime Branch.
The move, made on October 4, aims to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry after the incident sparked serious concerns.
Protesters demand justice and CEC resignation
The case has led to strong protests from student and political groups like AISA and CJP, who announced a protest march in support of the journalists and demanded justice.
Protesters are calling for accountability from both police officers involved and the chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, including calling for action against the accused cop and even resignation of the chief election commissioner.