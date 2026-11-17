Delhi Police uncover ₹105.67cr AI hack on 14 NCR NBFCs
Delhi Police just uncovered a massive ₹105.67 crore scam where cybercriminals used AI tools to hack into at least 14 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) around Delhi NCR.
Over the past month and a half, these hackers exploited software gaps to reroute approved loans into mule accounts.
The police have already arrested 20 people and traced and placed a lien on ₹19.12 crore, stopping more money from disappearing.
Hackers used trusted cloud servers
The fraud came to light after more than 150 complaints from NBFCs across India, leading to over 50 official cases.
Hackers used trusted cloud servers to cover their tracks while moving stolen funds between August 17 this year and November 3.
Hero FinCorp alone lost ₹12 crore in one day, with other companies also facing big hits.
Police are still working on tracing the rest of the stolen money and breaking up the network behind it all.