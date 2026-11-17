Delhi Police just uncovered a massive ₹105.67 crore scam where cybercriminals used AI tools to hack into at least 14 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) around Delhi NCR.

Over the past month and a half, these hackers exploited software gaps to reroute approved loans into mule accounts.

The police have already arrested 20 people and traced and placed a lien on ₹19.12 crore, stopping more money from disappearing.