Delhi Police uncovers exam cheating racket using shirt button cameras

The charge sheet names eight accused, including a university lab attendant and a Chandigarh firefighter believed to be the mastermind.

Their setup involved custom phones and Bluetooth earpieces. One candidate even tried to flush evidence down the toilet.

Investigators found custom phones, loads of technology gear, and discovered that questions were secretly photographed and solved by accomplices outside.

The whole thing shows just how far some will go for an unfair advantage, and how technology can be misused if we are not careful.