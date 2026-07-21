Delhi policeman's son features in lighthearted Jantar Mantar CJP video

The clip has already crossed 753,000 views and sparked mixed reactions: some people are amused, others think it downplays serious issues.

The CJP protest itself has been going strong for over a month, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign after an alleged NEET paper leak.

Professor and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joined in with a hunger strike but was moved to a hospital by police; now, after his wife's plea, he's being shifted to a private facility by court order.