Delhi policeman's son features in lighthearted Jantar Mantar CJP video
A lighthearted video of a Delhi policeman's son allegedly joining the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar is making the rounds online.
The post reads, Papa or main, dono Jantar Mantar ja the hain, as his dad oversees the crowd, with a playful caption: Me pitne or papa peetne, basically showing their very different roles at the event.
Sonam Wangchuk shifted to private facility
The clip has already crossed 753,000 views and sparked mixed reactions: some people are amused, others think it downplays serious issues.
The CJP protest itself has been going strong for over a month, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign after an alleged NEET paper leak.
Professor and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joined in with a hunger strike but was moved to a hospital by police; now, after his wife's plea, he's being shifted to a private facility by court order.