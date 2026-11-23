Delhi pollution report finds progress but significant gaps remain
Delhi's latest pollution report card is out, and the city still has some catching up to do.
While air quality monitors are in place and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have popped up, there are big gaps, like incomplete road cleaning efforts, not enough parking lots, and a lot of waste still piling up at landfills.
Delhi leads monitoring but pollution persists
Compared to Haryana and Rajasthan, Delhi leads in monitoring air quality and checking industries.
But with only 71% of new city busses added and tons of old waste left uncleared, pollution remains a stubborn problem.
As Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at the think tank Envirocatalysts, puts it, these steps have not really made the air much better yet.
He says what is needed now are plans that actually cut emissions in measurable ways.