Delhi Press Club 'aarti' for Narendra Modi poster sparks debate
India
A recent event at the Press Club of India in Delhi has caused a stir after attendees performed "aarti" in front of a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complete with slogans and a banner calling him < em>"Bhagwan Shri Narendra Modi Chalisa".
The unusual scene quickly drew attention online and sparked conversations about mixing religion with politics.
Press Club says it rented venue
The Press Club clarified it had only rented out the space for a press conference and wasn't involved in the rituals, stepping in to stop things when rules were broken.
The incident is being compared to a similar Congress event for Rahul Gandhi earlier this year, fueling fresh debates over using religious symbolism in political events.