Delhi proposes 5x penalty for commercial vehicles, 72-hour deadline
Delhi's civic body has proposed draft Toll Tax Bye-Laws 2026, and it's not messing around with violators.
If a commercial vehicle skips the toll, owners could be fined a penalty equivalent to five times the applicable basic toll tax for every instance of wrongful passage, in addition to the unpaid tax, damages and other charges, using ANPR cameras and RFID readers.
You'll get an electronic alert and have 72 hours to pay up before your vehicle risks being impounded.
MCD invites feedback till Nov 30
MCD is inviting everyone to share their thoughts on these draft rules until November 30, 2026.
Toll rates aren't changing for now, but a yearly 5% hike is on the table. Emergency vehicles stay exempt as usual.
While private companies might help collect tolls, MCD will keep control over enforcement, and it says public suggestions could still shape the final version.