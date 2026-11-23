Delhi's civic body has proposed draft Toll Tax Bye-Laws 2026, and it's not messing around with violators.

If a commercial vehicle skips the toll, owners could be fined a penalty equivalent to five times the applicable basic toll tax for every instance of wrongful passage, in addition to the unpaid tax, damages and other charges, using ANPR cameras and RFID readers.

You'll get an electronic alert and have 72 hours to pay up before your vehicle risks being impounded.