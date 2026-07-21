Delhi protesters denounce alleged NEET mishandling, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
India
Delhi saw major unrest on Monday as students and young professionals protested alleged mishandling of the NEET exam, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Things got heated when demonstrators, led by Cockroach Janta Party's Dipke, broke through barricades near Sansad Marg despite police warnings.
Crowds retreat to Jantar Mantar
Police and paramilitary teams used a lathi charge and tear gas to push protesters back after clashes escalated.
By afternoon, crowds were forced to retreat to Jantar Mantar, leaving behind scattered belongings and a city center that looked like it had just weathered a storm.