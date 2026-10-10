Delhi protesters use burner phones and Signal to evade surveillance
India
Protesters in Delhi, upset over the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led stir, have gotten creative to keep their movement going.
With police drones overhead and targeted mobile network throttling in place, they're organizing through burner phones and encrypted apps like Signal, making it much harder for authorities to track them.
Organizers use encrypted relay networks
Instead of using regular calls or texts, organizers rely on unregistered devices and share meeting spots at the last minute to avoid preemptive arrests.
Encrypted relay networks help them quickly spread backup plans, so even if police show up, groups can scatter and regroup elsewhere.
These protests kicked off after the CJP-led protest context.