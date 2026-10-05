Delhi protests continue, demand the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The protests continued in Delhi on Sunday, October 4, 2026, with crowds demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an end to changes in the voter list.
Police detained nearly 500 people trying to march toward Jantar Mantar, blocking them with heavy barricades.
During the chaos, a woman journalist accused a senior police officer of sexual harassment while she was reporting.
Crime Branch probe, Justice Bhuyan warns
The journalist's complaint, along with two others, has gone to the Crime Branch for investigation, putting a spotlight on how protesters and reporters are treated by police.
Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan spoke out at NALSAR Hyderabad about protecting voting rights, warning that taking away people's right to vote can't be justified and risks making citizens feel like outsiders in their own country.