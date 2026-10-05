Delhi protests demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha were detained at India Gate, and student activist Neha Bora, led by AISA national president, was detained while leading a protest march from Andhra Bhawan toward Jantar Mantar.

Despite heavy barricades at Jantar Mantar, protesters attempted to move toward Jantar Mantar despite heavy police barricading and security deployment, resulting in more detentions.

The Indian Youth Congress also joined in, accusing the government of protecting Kumar.

Some women police personnel also sustained injuries after being bitten during the protest.