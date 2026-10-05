Delhi protests demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down
Delhi saw major protests on Sunday as people demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over alleged irregularities in voter rolls.
Things got heated, with clashes between protesters and police leading to injuries to around 15 police personnel and 110 detained, including members from political parties and youth groups.
Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha detained
Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha were detained at India Gate, and student activist Neha Bora, led by AISA national president, was detained while leading a protest march from Andhra Bhawan toward Jantar Mantar.
Despite heavy barricades at Jantar Mantar, protesters attempted to move toward Jantar Mantar despite heavy police barricading and security deployment, resulting in more detentions.
The Indian Youth Congress also joined in, accusing the government of protecting Kumar.
Some women police personnel also sustained injuries after being bitten during the protest.