Delhi protests over voter list irregularities, reporters allege police force
Protests broke out in Delhi this week over alleged irregularities in voter lists, with journalists and demonstrators accusing police of using unnecessary force.
Several reporters said they were detained and roughed up despite showing press IDs, while videos from the scene show police pushing both protesters and media.
MP Brittas hospitalized after alleged assault
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said he was assaulted by police, and was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation continued.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police claimed protesters weren't cooperating and force was needed.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about press freedom and how demonstrations are policed.