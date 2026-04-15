Delhi PWD developing AI IRMMS to monitor 1,000km roads

IRRMS ICCC to support 1,500 cameras

With a budget of ₹23 lakh for software and ₹4.5 lakh for 50 cameras, telematics units with SIMs, installation, and commissioning, IRMMS will set up an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) with video analytics support for at least 1,500 cameras.

There'll also be a mobile app for easy inspections and geotagged updates.

Plus, the system will track construction equipment, detecting whether rollers and pavers are working or idle, validating compaction and paving activity, and generating utilization reports.