Delhi's air quality took a sharp hit, with AQI jumping from 226 to 293 in just one day, and according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, it could get even worse soon thanks to poor weather and low winds.

Now, PWD has made attendance at these meetings mandatory, while MCD wants PWD to submit a full action report within 48 hours.

Both moves are meant to make sure everyone does their part as Delhi faces this pollution crisis together.