Delhi PWD flags 13 officers as AQI surges to 293
Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) just called out 13 officers for repeatedly missing crucial pollution review meetings.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) even flagged that the department's nodal officer assigned to monitor pollution in Chandni Chowk, one of the city's most polluted spots, was absent.
PWD says showing up is essential if anyone wants to actually fix Delhi's air.
Delhi MCD seeks 48 hours report
Delhi's air quality took a sharp hit, with AQI jumping from 226 to 293 in just one day, and according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, it could get even worse soon thanks to poor weather and low winds.
Now, PWD has made attendance at these meetings mandatory, while MCD wants PWD to submit a full action report within 48 hours.
Both moves are meant to make sure everyone does their part as Delhi faces this pollution crisis together.