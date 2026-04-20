Delhi raises ECC for commercial vehicles after Supreme Court order
India
Delhi is raising its Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) for trucks and commercial vehicles entering the city, starting April 19, 2026.
The move follows a Supreme Court order and is part of Delhi's ongoing push to curb air pollution by discouraging high-emission vehicles from coming in.
Delhi ECC 2-axle ₹2,000 3-axle ₹4,000
Light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks will now pay ₹2,000 (up from ₹1,400), while three-axle or larger trucks face a charge of ₹4,000 (previously ₹2,600).
The ECC has been around since 2015 to help fund better public transport and keep polluting vehicles out.
With the Supreme Court's green light on March 12, officials are rolling out these new rates right away, hoping cleaner air isn't too far behind.