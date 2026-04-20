Delhi raises ECC for commercial vehicles after Supreme Court order

Delhi ECC 2-axle ₹2,000 3-axle ₹4,000

Light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks will now pay ₹2,000 (up from ₹1,400), while three-axle or larger trucks face a charge of ₹4,000 (previously ₹2,600).

The ECC has been around since 2015 to help fund better public transport and keep polluting vehicles out.

With the Supreme Court's green light on March 12, officials are rolling out these new rates right away, hoping cleaner air isn't too far behind.