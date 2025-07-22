Delhi, Rajasthan High Courts get 10 new judges
The government just appointed 10 new judges to the Delhi and Rajasthan High Courts, following recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium.
This move aims to help clear the courts' growing backlog of cases.
Both courts have been struggling with a huge pile-up of pending cases.
Bringing in more judges is meant to speed things up and make sure people don't have to wait forever for justice.
Delhi HC has 3 new judges; Rajasthan gets 1
Delhi High Court now has three fresh judges—Vinod Kumar, Shail Jain, and Madhu Jain—all experienced judicial officers.
Over in Rajasthan, Sandeep Taneja steps in as a permanent judge, while six others (Baljinder Singh Sandhu, Bipin Gupta, Sanjeet Purohit, Ravi Chirania, Anuroop Singhi, and Sangeeta Sharma) join as additional judges.
Six additional judges in Rajasthan on trial basis
Those extra six in Rajasthan are on a two-year trial run before they can become permanent.
It's a way for the court to see how they handle things while still tackling that massive backlog.