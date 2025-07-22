Delhi, Rajasthan High Courts get 10 new judges

The government just appointed 10 new judges to the Delhi and Rajasthan High Courts, following recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium. This move aims to help clear the courts' growing backlog of cases.

Both courts have been struggling with a huge pile-up Both courts have been struggling with a huge pile-up of pending cases.

Bringing in more judges is meant to speed things up and make sure people don't have to wait forever for justice.

Delhi HC has 3 new judges; Rajasthan gets 1 Delhi High Court now has three fresh judges—Vinod Kumar, Shail Jain, and Madhu Jain—all experienced judicial officers.

Over in Rajasthan, Sandeep Taneja steps in as a permanent judge, while six others (Baljinder Singh Sandhu, Bipin Gupta, Sanjeet Purohit, Ravi Chirania, Anuroop Singhi, and Sangeeta Sharma) join as additional judges.