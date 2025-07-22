Woman carries paralyzed husband 150km for Kanwar Yatra—wins hearts online India Jul 22, 2025

Asha from Muzaffarnagar, UP, is trending after she carried her paralyzed husband, Sachin, on her back for 150km during the Kanwar Yatra.

Sachin had joined the pilgrimage every year until a spinal injury left him unable to walk.

Refusing to let that stop them, Asha took on the journey herself so they could keep their tradition alive.