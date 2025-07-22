Next Article
Woman carries paralyzed husband 150km for Kanwar Yatra—wins hearts online
Asha from Muzaffarnagar, UP, is trending after she carried her paralyzed husband, Sachin, on her back for 150km during the Kanwar Yatra.
Sachin had joined the pilgrimage every year until a spinal injury left him unable to walk.
Refusing to let that stop them, Asha took on the journey herself so they could keep their tradition alive.
People are inspired by her dedication
A video of Asha's journey quickly went viral, with people across India calling her a symbol of devotion and strength.
Many have praised her love and determination, sharing prayers for Sachin's recovery and seeing their story as a reminder of what faith and perseverance can look like in real life.