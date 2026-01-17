Delhi ranks 3rd in EV penetration with 11.6%: Study India Jan 17, 2026

Delhi has become India's third-ranked state or Union territory for electric vehicles, with 11.6% of total vehicle sales in FY 2024-25 now electric—way ahead of most places and only behind Chandigarh (12.1%) and Goa (11.9%).

Nationally, EVs make up just 7.5% of vehicle sales, so Delhi's numbers really stand out.