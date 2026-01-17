Delhi ranks 3rd in EV penetration with 11.6%: Study
Delhi has become India's third-ranked state or Union territory for electric vehicles, with 11.6% of total vehicle sales in FY 2024-25 now electric—way ahead of most places and only behind Chandigarh (12.1%) and Goa (11.9%).
Nationally, EVs make up just 7.5% of vehicle sales, so Delhi's numbers really stand out.
What's driving Delhi's EV boom?
A big part of this growth is Delhi's push.
Unlike many states where it's mostly three-wheelers going electric, Delhi has a mix: two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and even busses (close to 40% of busses in Delhi).
That shift changes the vehicle mix in the city.