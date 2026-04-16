Delhi reaches 39 to 41°C mid-April, IMD cites winds
Delhi is jumping straight into summer, with temperatures already soaring between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, way hotter than usual for mid-April.
The IMD says it's all thanks to clear skies and dry winds from the northwest.
Some spots are even seeing highs above 40 degrees Celsius, bringing back memories of the record-setting heat in 2024.
IMD forecasts 2-3°C rise in Delhi
The IMD expects things to get even hotter over the next few days, with maximum temperatures likely rising by another two to three degrees Celsius before easing slightly.
Nights will be warmer too.
No official heatwave alert yet as of April 16, but the IMD is watching closely.
Meanwhile, everyone's being advised to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours, classic summer survival tips that are more important than ever right now.