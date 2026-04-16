Delhi reaches 39 to 41°C mid-April, IMD cites winds

IMD forecasts 2-3°C rise in Delhi

The IMD expects things to get even hotter over the next few days, with maximum temperatures likely rising by another two to three degrees Celsius before easing slightly.

Nights will be warmer too.

No official heatwave alert yet as of April 16, but the IMD is watching closely.

Meanwhile, everyone's being advised to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours, classic summer survival tips that are more important than ever right now.