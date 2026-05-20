Delhi readies 22 traffic diversions for India Africa, IBCA summits

Delhi traffic police coordinate live updates

To make life easier during all this, Delhi Traffic Police has teamed up with Google Maps and MapMyIndia for live route updates, plus regular alerts on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

Mock drills are happening across town; special Uber and Ola pickup spots are set up, and DTC busses will help people reach metro stations.

As Deputy Commissioner Shobhit Saksena put it, they are aiming for top-notch security while keeping daily hassles to a minimum.