Delhi readies 22 traffic diversions for India Africa, IBCA summits
Delhi is about to host the India-Africa Forum Summit and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) summit from May 28 to June 1, so the city is getting a serious security upgrade.
Expect 22 traffic diversions as VIPs and international guests arrive, with police working hard to keep things smooth for everyone.
Delhi traffic police coordinate live updates
To make life easier during all this, Delhi Traffic Police has teamed up with Google Maps and MapMyIndia for live route updates, plus regular alerts on Instagram, X, and Facebook.
Mock drills are happening across town; special Uber and Ola pickup spots are set up, and DTC busses will help people reach metro stations.
As Deputy Commissioner Shobhit Saksena put it, they are aiming for top-notch security while keeping daily hassles to a minimum.