Delhi readies decorations for 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam
India
Delhi is getting a major glow-up for the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13, as leaders of BRICS member and partner countries arrive at Bharat Mandapam.
The city's dressed in lights, murals, and all things BRICS to set the mood.
India's hosting this year with the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
Delhi Traffic Police map hotel routes
To keep things moving smoothly (and avoid chaos), Delhi Traffic Police have mapped out special routes between Bharat Mandapam and nine hotels where delegates are staying.
Over 35 roads will see regulations and there are 22 diversion points during VIP movements.
Central and South Delhi will have the most restrictions, so if you're heading out those days, plan ahead or just hop on the Metro to dodge delays.