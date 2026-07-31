Delhi readies land records bill creating property Aadhaar cards
India
Delhi is about to get a big upgrade in how property records are handled.
The government is working on the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, which will create digital profiles (called Property Aadhaar Cards) for every property in the city.
This move aims to clear up messy ownership issues and make buying or inheriting property way less complicated.
Delhi plans citywide property rollout
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this new system should bring more transparency and cut down on legal disputes over land.
After testing smart property cards in rural villages using drone surveys (which worked well), Delhi is now planning a citywide rollout for all kinds of properties: homes, shops, and multiunit buildings.
The bill will be introduced in a special session.