Delhi receives 3,37,970 Form 6 applications in special intensive revision
Delhi is in the midst of a big voter list update, with 3,37,970 Form 6 applications to get their names added during the Special Intensive Revision.
The process, which closed for claims and objections on November 25, is all about making sure everyone who's eligible can actually vote in upcoming elections.
Final updated list published December 22
The final updated voter list drops on December 22, after all last-minute checks are done (pending issues get sorted by December 15).
If you missed submitting your form, November 30 is the cutoff.
The goal: a cleaner, more accurate list so every vote counts next time around.