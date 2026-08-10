Delhi records 10th straight 'satisfactory' air quality day since 2024

Temperatures are still a bit above normal at 35.4 degrees Celsius, but the real news is all the rain: Delhi has already passed its usual August rainfall with 234.5mm so far.

Some spots like Mayur Vihar got drenched with up to 37mm in one day!

The weather department says more moderate rain and cloudy skies are on the way, which should keep things cooler and help keep that air clean for now.