Delhi records 10th straight 'satisfactory' air quality day since 2024
India
Delhi just hit its 10th straight day of "satisfactory" air quality, something that hasn't happened since 2024.
Light rain and cloudy skies were present, and the city's average AQI was a much-improved 89 on Monday, definitely a welcome change for everyone tired of smoggy days.
Delhi rainfall tops August average 234.5mm
Temperatures are still a bit above normal at 35.4 degrees Celsius, but the real news is all the rain: Delhi has already passed its usual August rainfall with 234.5mm so far.
Some spots like Mayur Vihar got drenched with up to 37mm in one day!
The weather department says more moderate rain and cloudy skies are on the way, which should keep things cooler and help keep that air clean for now.