Delhi records 121 new dengue cases, malaria cases reach 183
India
Delhi is dealing with a jump in dengue and malaria cases this month, with 121 new dengue infections reported, pushing the yearly total to 432.
Malaria numbers are also up, reaching 183 for the year.
Thankfully, no malaria-related deaths have been reported this year.
Delhi MCD steps up mosquito control
West Delhi has seen the most dengue cases, but the MCD has stepped up mosquito-control measures.
The MCD has checked over 2.79 crore homes for mosquito breeding spots and found active mosquito larvae in 1.47 lakh houses.
To keep things under control, they've issued over 1.10 lakh legal notices, launched 11,943 prosecutions, fined violators ₹15.59 lakh, and sprayed anti-larval chemicals across more than 13 lakh houses.